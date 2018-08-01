Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: On bench Wednesday
Bonifacio is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Wednesday.
Bonifacio will take a seat for the third time in the past six games as Ryan O'Hearn gets another start at the DH spot. Since the All-Star break, Bonifacio is hitting just .111/.256/.194 with three doubles and 12 strikeouts in 10 games.
