Bonifacio is not in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the White Sox, 610 Sports Radio - Kansas City reports.

Bonifacio has started nine consecutive games, going 11-for-38 in that span, but will get a day of rest for Friday's series opener. The young second baseman will give way to Ramon Torres, who is batting in the No. 2 hole and battting second.

