Bonifacio went 2-for-3 with an RBI, three runs scored, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

Bonifacio reached three times in this one, and he came around to score in each instance. The 25-year-old got a late start to his season after serving an 80-game suspension at the outset, and he's struggled to find his groove at the plate. In 110 at-bats, he's slashing just .209/.293/.336.