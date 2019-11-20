Play

Bonifacio was designated for assignment Wednesday.

He was cast off the 40-man roster in order to make room for players who needed to be protected from the Rule 5 draft. The 26-year-old outfielder has a .247/.319/.408 slash line and 94 wRC+ in 713 career plate appearances, and given the fact that he is a below-average defender, it's not surprising that the Royals were willing to move on.

More News
Our Latest Stories