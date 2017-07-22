Bonifacio (foot) is back in the lineup Saturday against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Bonifacio missed Friday's contest due to lingering foot soreness from a foul ball in Thursday's game, but it seems like a day off was just what the doctor ordered. He'll reclaim his normal spot in the lineup as the starting left fielder and two-hole batter for Kansas City.

