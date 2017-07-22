Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Returns to action Saturday
Bonifacio (foot) is back in the lineup Saturday against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Bonifacio missed Friday's contest due to lingering foot soreness from a foul ball in Thursday's game, but it seems like a day off was just what the doctor ordered. He'll reclaim his normal spot in the lineup as the starting left fielder and two-hole batter for Kansas City.
