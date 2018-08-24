Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Returns to lineup
Bonifacio (back) is back in the lineup Friday against Cleveland, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Bonifacio was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Rays with back stiffness and missed the Royals' following two games. He returns Friday, batting fifth and playing right field.
More News
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Absent from Thursday's lineup•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Held out Wednesday•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Scratched with back stiffness•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Heads to bench•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Not starting Saturday•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Reaches base three times•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...