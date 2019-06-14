Bonifacio was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Friday and is starting in left field versus the Twins, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Bonifacio will make his 2019 debut for the Royals despite struggling at Triple-A with a .195/.250/.395 slash line and 11 home runs in 58 games this season. The 26-year-old posted a .672 OPS in 69 contests with Kansas City last season.