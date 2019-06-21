Bonifacio was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Bonifacio was called up from Omaha last week and went 7-for-20 with three doubles and three RBI in five starts. The-26-year-old struggled at Triple-A prior to his promotion with a .195/.250/.395 slash line in 58 games. Hunter Dozier (side) was activated off the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

