Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Sent to Triple-A
Bonifacio was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Bonifacio seemed to have a good shot at making the team as a reserve outfielder and occasional designated hitter, but he'll have to wait for his chance in the minors. He has an uninspiring .244/.317/.405 line in 182 career games, not good enough for a bat-first role.
