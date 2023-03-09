Bonifacio signed a minor-league contract Thursday with the Royals.

Bonifacio found a familiar landing spot after a long winter of waiting. He appeared in 187 major-league games with Kansas City between 2017-2019 before brief and unsuccessful stints with the Tigers and Phillies. The 29-year-old outfielder spent all of 2022 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley and slashed .240/.336/.407 in 112 games there.

More News