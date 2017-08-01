Bonifacio is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

With Melky Cabrera taking over an everyday role in right field, Bonifacio will head to the bench for a second straight game as the Royals seem content on sticking with Brandon Moss at DH for the time being. The 24-year-old should still see some at-bats, but it looks as though he'll play second fiddle to Moss for the time being.