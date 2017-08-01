Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Sits again Tuesday
Bonifacio is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
With Melky Cabrera taking over an everyday role in right field, Bonifacio will head to the bench for a second straight game as the Royals seem content on sticking with Brandon Moss at DH for the time being. The 24-year-old should still see some at-bats, but it looks as though he'll play second fiddle to Moss for the time being.
