Bonifacio is not in the lineup Thursday against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Bonifacio is hitting just .214/.300/.414 with three homers through 21 games this month, so he'll hit the bench for the third time in the last five games. Salvador Perez is serving as the DH in his place, opening up a spot for Cam Gallagher to start behind the dish.

