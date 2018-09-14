Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Smacks third homer
Bonifacio went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Twins.
Bonifacio took Alan Busenitz deep in the sixth inning to record his third home run of the season. He's shown little power in 198 at-bats this campaign, slugging just .369 and taking a step back from his intriguing 2017 debut.
More News
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Launches second homer•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Checks out of starting nine•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Returns to lineup•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Absent from Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...