Bonifacio went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Tigers.

Bonifacio connected on a three-run blast in the first inning to get the scoring started in what would become a slugfest in Detroit on Thursday night. He doesn't carry much fantasy utility, as Bonifacio now owns a .234/.313/.376 slash line with four home runs and 23 RBI over 247 plate appearances on the season.