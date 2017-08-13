Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Starting in right field Sunday
Bonifacio is starting in right field and batting sixth Sunday against the White Sox.
The recent acquisition of Melky Cabrera has significantly cut into Bonifacio's playing time. Sunday will mark the rookie's first start in four games, and just his third in the last eight contests. Bonifacio has struggled since moving to a reserve role, so plugging him into fantasy lineups Sunday is a questionable decision.
