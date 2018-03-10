Bonifacio was suspended 80 games for taking the banned substance Boldenone, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Bonifacio was projected to be something close to a full-time player in 2018, splitting time with Jorge Soler at right field and designated hitter. He hit .255/.320/.432 with 17 home runs in 113 games in his rookie season last year. The 80-game suspension leaves him eligible to return in late June.