Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Takes seat Monday
Bonifacio is not in the lineup Monday against the the Orioles.
Bonifacio will head to the bench as Melky Cabrera makes his Royals debut in right field. Brandon Moss is starting at DH for the contest, though Bonifacio is expected to split time with him there moving forward.
