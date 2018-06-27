Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Will be reinstated Thursday
Bonifacio (suspended) will be activated Thursday, prior to the Royals' series in Seattle this weekend, Maria Torres of the Kansas City Star reports.
Bonifacio has been out all season after being handed an 80-game suspension for a performance-enhancing substance in March. The 25-year-old is expected to see time in the outfield and at the designated hitting position upon his return. Over 12 games with Triple-A Omaha during his minor-league rehab assignment, Bonifacio has hit .404/.481/.553 with nine RBI and six extra-base hits. In a corresponding move, it's expected that Ryan Goins will sent down.
