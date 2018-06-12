Bonifacio (suspension) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Bonifacio is in the midst of serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He's expected to spend a couple of weeks with the Storm Chasers before being reinstated to the team's 40-man roster June 27 (when he's first eligible to return).

