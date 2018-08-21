Royals' Jorge Lopez: Allows one run in loss to Rays
Lopez allowed one run on five hits and three walks across five innings while taking the loss Monday against the Rays. He struck out three.
Lopez allowed a steady procession of baserunners on the night, but the only run against him came on an infield hit with two men on in the second inning. He worked up to 95 pitches and was much more effective than he was in his Royals debut, but his 6:5 K:BB over 9.2 innings with his new team isn't exactly a harbinger of future success. That said, he should be given the opportunity to figure things out as a starter and is expected to get the ball this weekend against the Indians.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...