Lopez allowed one run on five hits and three walks across five innings while taking the loss Monday against the Rays. He struck out three.

Lopez allowed a steady procession of baserunners on the night, but the only run against him came on an infield hit with two men on in the second inning. He worked up to 95 pitches and was much more effective than he was in his Royals debut, but his 6:5 K:BB over 9.2 innings with his new team isn't exactly a harbinger of future success. That said, he should be given the opportunity to figure things out as a starter and is expected to get the ball this weekend against the Indians.