Lopez (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings against the Blue Jays.

It was a tough first start with a new club for Lopez, as he allowed three extra-base hits, including the big blow on a Curtis Granderson grand slam in the fourth inning. The 25-year-old had made just two career starts in the majors before Wednesday, and only started in two of his 26 appearances at the Triple-A level this season, so it remains to be seen how his stuff will play against big-league hitting. That said, with Kansas City well out of contention, Lopez could get an extended audition despite any struggles. He'll line up to take on the Rays on Monday.

