Lopez (0-2) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out 10 across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the White Sox.

Lopez was taken deep three times -- twice by Yoan Moncada -- to sink his start Tuesday. He did generate 10 strikeouts on the strength of 23 called strikes and 14 swinging strikes. While it was a disappointing effort, Lopez entered Tuesday's start having logged two consecutive quality starts and has racked up 23 strikeouts across 23 innings pitched for the season.