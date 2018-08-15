Lopez was officially recalled from Triple-A Omaha prior to his start versus Toronto on Wednesday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Lopez will take the mound for his debut as a starter after joining Kansas City's organization in late July. Across 10 relief appearances with the Brewers this year, he posted a 2.75 ERA and 1.47 wHIP with a 15:13 K:BB over 19.2 innings.