Lopez is the leading candidate to make a spot start or two while Danny Duffy (hamstring) remains on the injured list, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.

Duffy strained his hamstring while running Monday and is expected to miss one or two starts. Even with the starting opportunities, Lopez doesn't appear to be a particularly interesting fantasy option, as he's recorded a 6.19 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP this season.