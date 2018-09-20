Lopez (ribs) has been cleared to start Thursday against the Tigers.

As expected, Lopez won't be forced to miss a start after exiting his previous outing with a left rib contusion. The 25-year-old is 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA and 13:1 K:BB through three starts (19.1 innings) in September and will look to keep things rolling as he faces lefty Matt Boyd in Thursday's series opener.

