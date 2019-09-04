Lopez is listed as the Royals' probable pitcher for Friday's series opener in Miami.

With the Royals moving Eric Skoglund to relief last week, Lopez will stick around as the team's fifth starter and pick up a second turn through the rotation. Lopez draws a favorable matchup against a lowly Marlins squad in a pitcher-friendly venue in Miami, but that may not be enough to make him a comfortable streaming option. He failed to reach the fifth inning Saturday versus a similarly weak opponent in the Orioles, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks.

