Royals' Jorge Lopez: Earns fourth win
Lopez (4-7) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the White Sox.
Lopez was in trouble throughout his start, allowing multiple baserunners in four of the six innings he pitched. However, he managed to work out of danger and has now allowed only two earned across his last two starts -- spanning 11.1 frames. Still, for the season he owns a 6.09 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 109.1 innings. He's scheduled to take the ball next Tuesday at Oakland.
