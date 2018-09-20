Lopez (ribs) is expected to start Thursday against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Lopez won't be forced to miss a turn through the rotation after exiting his previous start with a left rib contusion. The 25-year-old is 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA and 13:1 K:BB through three starts (19.1 innings) in September.

More News
Our Latest Stories