Royals' Jorge Lopez: Expected to start Thursday
Lopez (ribs) is expected to start Thursday against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Lopez won't be forced to miss a turn through the rotation after exiting his previous start with a left rib contusion. The 25-year-old is 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA and 13:1 K:BB through three starts (19.1 innings) in September.
More News
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: MRI comes back clean•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Suffers bruised rib•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Exits game with trainer•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Perfect through eight in win over Twins•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Seven strong innings in win over Orioles•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Knocked around in loss to Cleveland•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....