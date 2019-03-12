Lopez allowed one run on five hits while striking out five over 4.1 innings against the Padres on Sunday.

All five strikeouts came via swinging third strikes, Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star reports. Lopez, acquired from Milwaukee in last year's Mike Moustakas trade, is making a strong case for the starting rotation with just two earned runs allowed and a 7:1 K:BB through 9.1 Cactus League innings. There are no real locks in the Kansas City rotation; Ian Kennedy, Danny Duffy, Brad Keller, Jakob Junis, Homer Bailey and Heath Fillmyer are all candidates along with Lopez.