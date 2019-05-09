Royals' Jorge Lopez: Hit hard in loss
Lopez (0-4) gave up six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two through 2.1 innings in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.
It was a night Lopez will want to forget as he allowed nine baserunners and three home runs in only 2.1 innings in the loss. The right-hander has given up at least four runs in each of his last five starts and this was his shortest outing of the season. The 26-year-old has a 0-4 record with a 6.07 ERA and a 39:17 K:BB through eight starts this season. Lopez will make his next start Wednesday against the Rangers.
