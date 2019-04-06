Royals' Jorge Lopez: Hurls quality start against Detroit
Lopez gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over six innings in a 7-4 loss to the Tigers on Saturday. He struck out three and did not factor into the decision.
Lopez bounced back from a subpar season debut and was in line for the victory after a three-run seventh inning from the Royals, only to see the bullpen allow five runs in the bottom of the frame. The 26-year-old lines up to start against the hot-hitting Mariners next Thursday.
