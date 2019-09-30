Lopez did not factor in the decision against Minnesota on Sunday, completing six innings and giving up four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out three.

Lopez did a good job in limiting Minnesota to six baserunners but couldn't keep the ball in the park as all four runs scored against him came via the long ball. The 26-year-old shifted between the bullpen and a starting role in a disappointing season, concluding the campaign with a 4-9 record along with a 6.33 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 109:42 K:BB across 123.2 innings.