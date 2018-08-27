Royals' Jorge Lopez: Knocked around in loss to Cleveland
Lopez (0-4) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks across four innings Sunday to take the loss against Cleveland. He struck out four.
Lopez coasted through the first three innings but was knocked around for five runs on four hits, two walks and a wild pitch in the fourth. He escaped the inning but was lifted prior to the fifth, with his pitch count already sitting at 79. Lopez was coming off a tough-luck loss to the Rays in his previous outing, but overall he's posted an ugly 7.91 ERA through three starts with his new club. He's tentatively scheduled to start this weekend against the Orioles, but his place in the rotation could be in jeopardy if he fails to attain a better result.
More News
-
