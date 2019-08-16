Lopez is listed as the Royals' probable starter for Monday's game against the Orioles, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Lopez made his return to the big-league rotation last week but allowed five runs (four earned) over 1.1 innings. It's been a struggle in the majors for the 26-year-old as he has a 6.51 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 82:34 K:BB over 85.2 innings, but it looks as though he'll receive another starting chance Monday in Baltimore.