Lopez has been confirmed as the Royals' starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

With Danny Duffy (hamstring) recently moving to the 10-day injured list and the organization lacking in interesting replacement options in the upper levels of the minors, Kansas City will turn to Lopez to make his first start since May 25. The right-hander opened the season in the rotation but was banished to the bullpen after posting a 7.07 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 49.2 innings across 10 starts.