Royals' Jorge Lopez: May stick around at spring camp
Manager Ned Yost said Saturday that Lopez will likely stay at extended spring training after the Royals wrap up their Cactus League slate this weekend, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Lopez showed some flashes of promise late in 2018 with the Royals but hasn't taken a major step forward through his first five spring outings, posting a 4.41 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB across 16.1 innings. Despite the underwhelming results, Lopez looks likely to fill a rotation spot for the rebuilding Royals, though Yost hasn't indicated when the right-hander might be ready to make his first turn. At this point, only Brad Keller and Jake Junis are locked in as starters for the first two games of the season, but Lopez could be summoned when a third starter is required March 31 versus the White Sox. If the Royals look go with another pitcher as their No. 3 starter, Lopez may not be summoned to the majors until April 9 or 10, when the team would first require a fourth and fifth man in the rotation.
