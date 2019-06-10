Lopez has made two appearances since joining the Kansas City bullpen May 29, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out nine.

Both of Lopez's outings have been of the multi-inning variety, an unsurprising development given that his pitch count was already built up from his time as a starter. Manager Ned Yost previously suggested that Lopez's move to relief would likely be a permanent move, and Glenn Sparkman's solid results in three starts since replacing Lopez in the rotation suggests that plan likely still remains in place. Fantasy managers in AL-only formats still holding Lopez can probably feel comfortable exploring other options at this point.