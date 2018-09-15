Royals' Jorge Lopez: MRI comes back clean
Lopez underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed no additional damage to his ribs, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Lopez indicated he still feels sore after exiting Friday's start during the fifth inning, but hopes to throw a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday. If the 25-year-old is able to re-take the mound quickly he could seemingly return to the starting rotation next week.
More News
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Suffers bruised rib•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Exits game with trainer•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Perfect through eight in win over Twins•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Seven strong innings in win over Orioles•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Knocked around in loss to Cleveland•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Allows one run in loss to Rays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...