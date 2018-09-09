Royals' Jorge Lopez: Perfect through eight in win over Twins
Lopez (2-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Twins, allowing one run on one hit and one walk through eight innings while striking out four.
The right-hander had a perfect game going through eight innings, but once Max Kepler walked and Robbie Grossman singled to begin the ninth, Lopez hit the showers after throwing 110 pitches (68 strikes). It's his second straight quality start, and he'll carry a 3.72 ERA over 48.1 innings split between the Royals and Brewers into his next outing Friday, a home rematch against the Twins.
