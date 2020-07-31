Lopez was placed on the bereavement list Friday.
Lopez had made one appearance out of the bullpen to begin the season, but he'll now miss several days while on the bereavement list. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits while recording two outs in his one relief appearance so far this year.
