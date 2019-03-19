Lopez is expected to open the season in the Royals' starting rotation, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

With Ian Kennedy being shifted to the bullpen, it sounds like Lopez is in line to break camp in Kansas City's starting rotation. The right-hander has been solid this spring, compiling a 1.88 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB through four appearances (14.1 innings).