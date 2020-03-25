Play

Lopez appeared ticketed for a swingman role when camp was suspended, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Flanagan suggests that Lopez would have opened the year as a long reliever while staying stretched out so that he could enter the rotation as needed. Prospect Brady Singer had emerged as a dark horse candidate to win the fifth starter's spot. Lopez had a 4.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB in 10.2 innings this spring.

