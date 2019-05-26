Lopez (0-6) took the loss in Game 2 of Saturday's doubeheader against the Yankees by allowing five runs on six hits over one inning. He struck out one and walked one.

Lopez allowed a single in scoreless first inning, but things unraveled quickly in the second frame when he faced six batters without recording an out, leading to his exit. The 26-year-old remains winless through 11 outings, and has a 6.79 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB across 51.2 innings. Lopez lines up to pitch during the four-game series with the Rangers next weekend.