Lopez was reinstated from the bereavement list Friday and was designated for assignment by the Royals.
Lopez made one appearance this season before being placed on the bereavement list July 31, and he won't end up rejoining the big-league club. The 27-year-old had a 6.33 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 109:42 K:BB over 123.2 innings last season.
More News
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Primed for swingman role•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Gets nod in Cactus League opener•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Hurls six innings in no-decision•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Struggles in 2.1 innings•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Takes loss despite quality start•