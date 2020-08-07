Lopez was reinstated from the bereavement list Friday and was designated for assignment by the Royals.

Lopez made one appearance this season before being placed on the bereavement list July 31, and he won't end up rejoining the big-league club. The 27-year-old had a 6.33 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 109:42 K:BB over 123.2 innings last season.

