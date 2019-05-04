Royals' Jorge Lopez: Remains winless
Lopez (0-3) took the loss Friday against the Tigers, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks across seven innings. He struck out six.
Lopez responded well after allowing three runs in the opening frame, surrendering just four baserunners (and one run) over the subsequent six frames. Unfortunately, Matt Boyd was dialed in opposite Lopez, firing seven innings of two-run ball and sticking Lopez with his third loss of the season. The right-hander will carry a 5.09 ERA into his next start, which will come on the road against the Astros.
