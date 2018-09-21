Lopez (2-5) suffered the loss against the Tigers on Thursday, allowing seven earned runs and eight hits over one-plus innings. He didn't allow a walk or record a strikeout.

Lopez left his previous start early due to injury, and he left Thursday's contest early due to poor performance. He allowed three home runs and wasn't able to record an out in the second inning before being pulled from the game. His ERA ballooned to 5.03 after the rough outing, and he'll look to bounce back in his next scheduled start, which is currently slated for Thursday against the Indians.