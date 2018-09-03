Lopez (1-4) tossed seven innings of one-run ball Sunday to earn the win over the Orioles, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Lopez allowed a solo home run in the first inning, but he was dominant the rest of the way and allowed just two more runners to round first base. He threw 69 percent of his pitches for strikes as he easily notched a new career high in punchouts during this gem of an outing. Lopez's results have varied widely from start to start since the Royals acquired him, but perhaps the best outing of his young career can propel him to a strong finish to the season. He's next scheduled to take the ball this weekend against the Twins.