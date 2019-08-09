Lopez lasted just 1.1 innings in a no-decision against the Tigers on Thursday, giving up five earned runs on two hits, striking out two and walking three as the Royals lost 10-8.

Making his first start since May 25, Lopez turned in another rough outing, as he was blasted by the Tigers before getting chased from the contest after recording just four outs. It's been a forgettable season for the 26-year-old, as he now sports a 6.51 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP across 85.2 innings.