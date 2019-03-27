Lopez is expected to start the third game of the season March 21 against the White Sox, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

There had been some speculation that Lopez would remain in extended spring training for his first turn in the rotation, but the Royals won't be following through with that plan. He'll enter the season as the third starter behind Brad Keller and Jake Junis, meaning his spot should be safe even after Danny Duffy returns from his shoulder injury.