Lopez (2-7) picked up the win Monday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over five innings while striking out two in a 5-4 victory over the Orioles.

It's the right-hander's first win in over two months, although he spent most of that time working out of the bullpen. Lopez will take a 6.25 ERA and 84:36 K:BB through 90.2 innings into his next start Sunday in Cleveland.